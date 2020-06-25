Fredokiss denies bribing voters

Award winning hip hop artist Fredokiss has denied reports that he was involved in bribing voters in his home district of Rumphi two days ago.

Born Penjani Kalua, the rapper was reported to have been giving handouts in an effort to influence people’s choices. According to reports, he was bribing people to vote for Democratic Progressive Party candidate Peter Mutharika.

In a tweet earlier today, Penjani has denied involvement in any elections’ related foul play.

“Disregard all that is circulating in the media. I have never campaigned for any Presidential Candidate. I have nothing to do with my father’s politics. I am not into politics. Sadly, it keeps following me,” he tweeted.

His father Kamlepo Kalua is a legislator for Rumphi East. He also serves in the DPP administration as the Minister of Land and Housing.

The Ghetto King Kong as the Dadada hitmaker is fondly known, contested for a parliamentary seat for Blantyre City South Constituency. He lost to DPP’s Noel Lipipa.

Penjani has on a number of times come under heavy criticism for contradicting himself on his political position.