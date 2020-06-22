I am waiting for our victory now – Mzomera Ngwira

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Northern Region Governor Christopher Mzomera Ngwira says he is now waiting for the party’s victory in the Tuesday fresh presidential election.

Ngwira said this on Sunday hours after closure of the campaign period.

He said people have worked tirelessly campaigning for DPP presidential candidate Peter Mutharika and Malawians are ready to re-elect Mutharika.

“Congratulations to everybody who has been and is still strong to vote for APM and DPP, it’s time to relax and wait for our victory,” said Ngwira.

The campaign period for the June 23 elections closed on Sunday morning. In the Fresh Presidential Elections, Mutharika is facing Malawi Congress Party candidate Lazarus Chakwera and Peter Kuwani of Mbakuwaku.