Namadingo: I will win two BET awards next year

“I have a dream!” Malawi’s musician of the moment Patience Namadingo has taken the ‘dream in colors’ adage to a whole new level by declaring that he will win two BET awards next year.

Namadingo made a promise to his fans on Monday via his Facebook page. He said, he is on course to win a double in 2021 BET Awards which are meant to recognise Black achievers in America and internationally.

“2021 BET Awards. I’ll bring two to Malawi. That’s a promise,” reads the post in partial.

In a related post, the reggae mashups pioneer in Malawi said his journey to the prestigious accolades will kickstart on 30th June.

According to the musician, he will start releasing music that will qualify him for his desired recognitions from that date.

This has stirred debate among the audience. On the opposing side, people believe the Mtendere star has given himself an unrealistic target given his humble level of popularity at continental level. The other side express full support for the singer.

“He only has a name in Malawi and a bit of Zambia. All musicians that have ever won those awards are popular in Africa, so you can’t just wake up and say you will win a BET Award, he must be joking,” wrote Jordan Kajile Mdoko.

Contrary to Mdoko’s view, Peter Masiye commented, “That’s the mentality we want, I love it.”

The BET Awards provide a room for international artists in the best international act slot. In the previous edition, Nigerian Burna Boy, and South Africa’s Sho Madjozi triumphed in the best international act and best new international act categories respectively. Other previous winners from Africa are Wizkid (Nigeria) Sarkodie (Ghana) and Black Coffee (South Africa).