Phalombe UTM leaders join DPP

Over 480 supporters for UTM including district and constituencies’ governors for Phalombe have defected to the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) ahead of fresh presidential polls.

They were all welcomed to the governing party on Wednesday afternoon at Khongoloni ground in the district by the Southern Region governor for the party, Charles Mchacha, who is also Minister of Irrigation and water development.

Speaking after the campaign rally, Mchacha said this development means that people have confidence in the party leadership.

He asked people of Phalombe to vote for President Peter Mutharika in the forthcoming presidential elections.

“This is a clear indication that DPP is a development oriented party, look at these people who have joined us, it means that they have confidence in our President Professor Peter Mutharika.

“I am urging all those who registered in 2019 elections here Phalombe to vote for Mutharika so that all the development projects such as the construction of the district hospital, roads among others should continue and be completed,” said Mchacha.

Campaign director for the party in the district, Dennis Namachekecha, said the coming of the whole executive members for UTM into the DPP means that there is no UTM now in the district.

“If all leaders have joined us that shows that there is no UTM here, all supporters of this party are now with us. This time around, opposition will not get any vote, the over 160000 people who registered to vote last year will vote for President Professor Peter Mutharika because of trust they have in him and our party,” said Namachekecha.

On her part, one of the defectors Eunice Chimtolo who was the district’s UTM governess said they have decided to join DPP since they are not happy with alliance of UTM, Malawi Congress Party and other seven parties.

Chimtolo added that they feel cheated since UTM leader Saulos Chilima did not consult them when making the decision to partner with other parties in the forthcoming fresh presidential elections.