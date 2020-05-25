Covid-19 cases in Malawi hit 100

The number of registered Covid-19 cases in Malawi has jumped to 100 as 17 new cases have been recorded in the last 24 hours.

Health Minister Jappie Mhango says one case has been confirmed in Mzuzu while 16 have been confirmed at a laboratory in Blantyre.

Mhango said the Mzuzu case is a 26-year-old man from Karonga who frequently goes to Tanzania for business and spends most of his time at Songwe border.

According to Mhango, the patient is currently admitted at a community hospital in Karonga but the District Health Office is looking to transfer him to an institutional quarantine at Karonga District Hospital.

In Blantyre, one of the patients is a 34-year-old male from Nsanje who returned from South Africa on 14 May through Mwanza border.

The other 15 patients arrived in the country on 24 May through Mwanza border. Two are truck drivers while 13 are among the returnees who were repatriated from Zimbabwe.

Out of the 100 confirmed cases in Malawi, four have died while 33 have recovered.

Meanwhile, a Mzuzu based resident has expressed concern over the rise in cases saying she though government will open schools as people were recovering over the past weeks.

“But with the latest cases recorded, I doubt if our children will go back to school soon, this will heavily affect them,” said the resident Jane Kang’oma.