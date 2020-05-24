Three arrested over Indian hemp

Police at Mponela Trading Center in Dowa are keeping in custody three men for being found with unlicensed Indian hemp (Chamba).

The three suspects have been identified as Thokozani Sulumba, 26, of Mponela village, Winston Lisandu, 25, of Chidothi village and Wonderful Liabunya, 20, of Khukhuto village. They are all from Traditional Authority Mponela in Dowa District.

Deputy Publicist of Mponela Police Station Sergeant Macpatson Msadala, told Malawi24 that the officers got information from well-wishers that the three men at Mponela trading center were in possession of Indian hemp.

“On Friday, police detectives from Mponela police were on patrols duties and they receive a tip from well-wishers that the suspects were selling Indian hemp in a certain shop at Kalinda.

“In reaction, the police followed up the matter and arrested the suspects who were found with 504 twists of Indian hemp and a carton containing loosed Indian hemp,” said Msadala.

The trio will appear before court soon to answer charges of being found in possession of Indian hemp which contravenes regulation 19(1) as read with section 4(A) of the dangerous drug act.

Meanwhile, police have thanked well-wishers for the tip. The law enforcers have further asked the general public to report any suspicious acts within their localities.