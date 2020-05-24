Mutharika wishes Muslims glorious Eid-ul-Fitr

President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika has wished all Muslims a glorious Eid-ul-Fitr and Happy Ramadan

In a statement released by State House today, Mutharika extended his best wishes to all Muslim brothers and sisters as they celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr, which marks the end of the fasting and prayer month of Ramadan.

He commended Muslims for engaging in principles and values of love, giving to the poor, forgiveness and peacemaking throughout the time of their fasting and prayer.

‘’These are principles and values that bind a nation and supports development,’’ said Mutharika.

He also called upon all Malawians to remember that Ramadan is a reminder that Islam has always been a part of the Malawian society and that Muslims have made extraordinary contribution to our country.