Boy, 16, drowns in Nkhatabay

A 16-year-old boy has died after drowning in a stream in Nkhatabay district.

Police spokesperson in Nkhatabay, Kondwani James, said this happened at Kamoza village.

The boy who has been identified as Nicholas Saka was epileptic.

His father Kingsley Saka said on May 16, 2020, in the afternoon the boy went to the stream alone and whilst playing with water, Nicholas fell down and eventually drowned.

Reports reached Nkhatabay police and officers rushed to the scene. They took the victim to Nkhatabay District Hospital where death was pronounced. Autopsy results indicated that Nicholas died due to suffocation.

The boy came from Kamoza village, Traditional Authority Mkumbira in Nkhatabay district.