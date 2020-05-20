COVID-19 isolation centre renovated in Mzuzu

The Mzuzu Asian business community COVID-19 taskforce has renovated an isolation centre at Wezi medical centre in Mzuzu.

The Asian community COVID-19 taskforce on Tuesday handed over the renovated rooms and protective equipment to the centre which can accommodate about 10 COVID-19 cases at once.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, representative of Asian Business community COVID-19 taskforce, Ash Rashid Bano, said both private and public institutions called for assistance from the taskforce.

“Last month we renovated the isolation facility at Mzuzu Central Hospital and this time we are at Wezi where we renovated rooms and provided materials requested like mattresses protective suits, protective soap,” said Bano.

He further said that the renovations and the materials cost the taskforce K4 million Malawi Kwacha.

In his remarks, Hospital Director Wezi medical center Dr Douglas Lungu thanked Asian Business community taskforce for assisting the centre.

Lungu said the donation has come at a time when Mzuzu as a city is struggling to respond to the pandemic amid local transmissions.

“Wezi medical centre will benefit with this treatment centre that is here but at the same time community around will also benefit much more for having it but above all is the idea that people can come together and help each other at a time like this, so this is very great,” said Lungu.

The medical centre started its operations as an outpatient centre in 2012 and now accommodates about 30 admitted patients.