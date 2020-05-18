NRFA fails to account for K5 million

The Northern Region Football Association (NRFA) is failing to account for about K5 million, part of which given to the NRFA by the Football Association of Malawi (FAM).

Figures contained in a 2019 financial report compiled by NRFA Treasure have been rejected by among others FAM and the referees body.

The NRFA claims that it received K2 million from the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) in 2019 but Malawi24 understands that the organization was given K5 million.

FAM General Secretary Alfred Gunda confirmed that FAM gave K5 million to each regional association including Northern Region Football Association in the 2019 season.

“I can confirm here that Football Association of Malawi gave K5 million to all three regional Associations to boost their administration and to bail them out of the problem that these associations face in paying referees,” he said.

Gunda further said that the FAM revised the figure to K7 million in the 2020 football season.

In its report, the NRFA also claim that it paid referees a total of K2, 857,000 for expenses related to refereeing matches in the 2019 season.

But Northern Region Referees General Secretary Clemence Kanduku denied that his committee received such an amount in 2019 season.

“What I know as Regional Secretary through my regional treasure is that in 2019 they gave us K1,000,000 for dues and K949,000 for transport totaling to K1,949,000. Apart from this, there is no other money since in 2019 referees didn’t travel frequently,” said Kanduku.

Members of the NRFA executive committee also complained that there are some expenses of over K1 million included in the report which they do not know about.

NRFA General Secretary Masiya Nyasulu asked for time to consult his treasure on the figures.

He said: “I cannot comment now let me ask and consult my Treasure first it’s when I can come up with the right figures.”