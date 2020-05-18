Hospital rejects claims about fake burial of ‘coronavirus victim’ at Ekwendeni

St. John of God Hospital in Mzuzu has refuted reports that its workers staged a burial of a fake coronavirus victim at Ekwendeni.

Workers from the hospital on Sunday were pictured at a graveyard with an empty coffin.

This led to reports that they were sent by the Ministry of Health to fake a burial of a non-existent coronavirus victim so that the Ministry should later announce a new coronavirus death.

But the hospital has clarified that the workers were shooting an awareness movie.

Chief Executive officer of St. John of God Hospital in Mzuzu Charles Masulani Mwale also denied social media reports that its staff were chased at away at the graveyard at Ekwendeni.

According to Mwale, the health workers were recording a health movie and sought permission from the village headman of the area.

“St John of God which provides mental health and allied services would like to clarify a story circulating in the social media regarding the chasing of its staff (indicated as St Johns) from a grave yard of Ekwendeni.

“The fact of the matter is that the staff were recording a health Education Movie and sought permission from the village Headman responsible and they were not chased.

“While management condemns the behavior of staff on the choice of setting of the video in Ekwendeni, we would like to categorically state that there was no political influence, nor involvement of any politician in this matter.

“This is of more fabrication of false news through irresponsible use of social media and we condemn it in strongest terms,” reads the statement from Mwale.