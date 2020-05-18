Muluzi says DPP-UDF Govt will complete development projects in Chiradzulu

Runningmate for the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and United Democratic Front (UDF) alliance Atupele Muluzi has urged people in Chiradzulu to vote for President Peter Mutharika saying the government will finish developmental projects that are already under implementation in the district.

Muluzi said this on Sunday during a whistle stop rally he conducted at Chitera Headquarters in the district.

He said that time has come that Malawi should change for the better and it is the DPP-UDF alliance that can transform the country as it also will in initiate new development projects in the district over the next five years.

He mentioned new roads, telecenters, community colleges, new health centers, brand new ambulances, a new teachers training college (TTC), a new stadium and markets for buying local produce at a fair price.

Muluzi also said that it is unfortunate that Tonse Alliance leader Lazarus Chakwera and his running mate Saulos Chilima did not accept during the now nullified 2019 presidential elections.

In his remarks, Parliamentarian for Chiradzulu South Constituency Joseph Mwanamvekha said Tonse alliance should forget about getting any vote in Chiradzulu because the district is the home of DPP and UDF.

He asked people in the district to go out in large numbers on July 2 And vote for President Mutharika in the 2020 fresh presidential elections.

On his part, DPP Regional Governor for the South Charles Mchacha said Muluzi will be the best vice president because he has been a minister for several years.