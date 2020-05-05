UTM office torched by DPP terrorists – Chakwera

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera has claimed that Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) terrorists carried out the petrol bomb attack on a UTM office in Lilongwe last night.

Chakwera made the claim in a Facebook post today after visiting people who sustained burns in the attack.

“The State Vice-President and I just came out of Kamuzu Central Hospital, visiting UTM members who have been severely injured by DPP terrorists. This evil regime must end,” wrote Chakwera.

Two adults and six children suffered injuries in the petrol bombing and were taken to Kamuzu Central Hospital.

District governor for UTM in Lilongwe Livani Phiri told the local media the attack was aimed at threatening party followers.

“Above all we consider this as an attempt to threaten democracy in the country,” said Phiri.

The incident happened hours after UTM leader Saulos Chilima condemned separate attacks on UTM members in the Southern Region.

He claimed that the violence was sponsored and carried out by the ruling Democratic Progressive Party.

According to Chilima, President Peter Mutharika and his cabinet ministers want to use the violence to scare and divide the opposition in order to remain in power.

The acts of violence are happening as the campaign period for the July presidential elections has started. Mutharika is seeking re-election and his main challenger is Chakwera who will lead an alliance of several parties, including Chilima’s UTM.