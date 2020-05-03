Third case of Covid-19 registered in Mzuzu

A new case of Covid-19 has been recorded in Mzuzu, the third case in the city.

The patient is a 20 year old female who stays at Mzilawaingwe township in Mzuzu.

According to Minister of Health Jappie Mhango, the patient is asymptomatic and has no recent travel history. She is a contact of the first case that was confirmed in Mzuzu.

The new case has taken the number of cases in Northern Region to four with the other one registered in Karonga.

The number of cases in Malawi is now 39. There have been nine recoveries and three deaths.