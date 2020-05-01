Mutharika commends companies protecting workers from coronavirus

President Peter Mutharika has applauded companies which are working with the Government to protect their workers from coronavirus and to ensure that they maintain their jobs.

Mutharika said this in a Labour Day statement issued by the Presidential Press Secretary Mgeme Kalilani.

The Malawi leader noted that the world is struggling with the coronavirus pandemic which has affected economies as many companies are unable to function to their optimum capacity and are finding it difficult to keep all their workers in the job.

He said the government has implemented several measures and will introduce more in order to protect businesses and save jobs.

“I understand the situation which employers have found themselves in at this time of the pandemic and this is why my government has instituted a number of relief measures such as the Voluntary Tax Compliance Window and a directive to the Reserve Bank to implement a win-win arrangement with commercial banks and Micro-Finance Institutions to observe a three-month moratorium on interests on loans” said President Mutharika.

He urged all employers to continue to treat their workers with a human face as the nation faces the coronavirus crisis which he said has spared no one and is a difficult period for everyone.

Mutharika further asked employers and employees to maintain the spirit of engagement and listening to one another as they fight to combat coronavirus and return to normal lives.

The President also thanked all workers in Malawi for their hardwork in uplifting the country and look after their families.