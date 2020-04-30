Man in police custody over ivory

Police in Kasungu are keeping in custody a 38-year-old man for being found in possession eight pieces of ivory.

The suspect has been identified as Saidi Phiri.

According to Kasungu Police Station Publicist Inspector Harry Namwaza, on April 25 this year National Parks and Wildlife officers received a tip that some people were offering ivory for sale.

Namwaza added that the officers followed up the tip and disguised themselves as potential buyers and the deal was organised to take place at Nthunduwala area.

“On the way to Nthunduwala and upon reaching a certain place the disguised potential buyers introduced themselves to be National Parks and Wildlife officers, a thing which scared the three alleged ivory traders who started running from the officers but they managed to arrest Saidi Phiri,” he explained.

Phiri was found with eight pieces of ivory weighing 32 kilograms. Upon being questioned, he said the ivory was brought from Maswemphanje in Zambia by the two suspects who had escaped.

Meanwhile, police have launched a manhunt to arrest the other two suspects on the run.

Saidi Phiri comes from Kamera village, Traditional authority Mavwere in Mchinji district.