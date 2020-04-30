Chakwera to represent MCP/UTM alliance

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) chief whip in Parliament has revealed that MCP president Lazarus Chakwera will be the MCP/UTM alliance torchbearer in the fresh presidential elections.

Sam Dalitso Kawale, who is also MCP legislator for Dowa North East Constituency, leaked details of the MCP/UTM alliance in a Facebook post after registering for the 2020 fresh presidential elections.

“Ready to vote for Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera, the TorchBearer of the grand alliance. Kwachaa,” wrote Kawale.

The MCP and UTM entered into an alliance last month and it was expected that the torchbearer of the alliance will either be Chakwera or UTM leader Chilima.

The torchbearer will be officially unveiled next week during the presentation of nomination papers to the Malawi Electoral Commission.

There is also speculation that the alliance which includes other parties such as People’s Party and Alliance for Democracy will be called Tonse Alliance.

On Wednesday, Chakwera held a press conference where a banner with the name Tonse Alliance was displayed.

UTM spokesperson Joseph Chidanti Malunga has since told the local media that such information would be communicated later.