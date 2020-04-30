Coronavirus cases in Malawi rise to 37

Malawi has registered a new coronavirus case in Mzuzu, taking the number of cases in the country to 37.

Minister of Health Jappie Mhango said at a statement in Lilongwe today that the case was confirmed by a laboratory at Mzuzu Central Hospital.

“The person is a 40-year-old gentleman who returned from Mbeya, Tanzania on 27 April, 2020.

“On 28 April, 2020, the village head was alerted that there was someone who just arrived from Tanzania. The village head instructed him to be on self-quarantine and alerted health officials. A sample was collected from him and came out positive for COVID-19,” he said.

He added that health workers are tracing all the contacts of this person so that they can be isolated, followed up and tested for COVID-19.

Out of the 37 recorded cases in Malawi, seven have successfully recovered and are well, three lost their lives and 27 are still under management by the Health system.

Mhango said the 27 cases are all clinically stable.