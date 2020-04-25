Mutharika urges Muslims to pray for end of Covid-19

President Peter Mutharika has urged Muslims to continue praying for the end of Covid-19 and for peace of the nation during Ramadhan.

Mutharika has sent the message of goodwill to all Muslims in Malawi as they join the global Muslim community in observing the Holy month of Ramadhan.

In a statement signed by the State House Press Secretary Mgeme Kalilani, President Mutharika has asked all Muslims in Malawi to use this period to continue sharing goodwill and love to one another and strengthen their spiritual lives.

“The Holy Month of Ramadhan this year comes at a unique time when the world is struggling with the coronavirus pandemic, I therefore encourage Muslims in the country to continue praying for the end of Covid-19 and peace of the nation,” said Mutharika in the statement.

He also asked people in the country to continue observing Covid-19 safety measures in order to prevent the further spread of coronavirus to save lives.

Malawi has recorded 33 cases of the coronavirus and there have been three deaths and three recoveries.

As part of measures to prevent spread of coronavirus, government has banned all religious gatherings and Muslims are expected to be praying at home during this month.

Other measures to prevent spread of the disease including washing hands with soap and observing social distancing.