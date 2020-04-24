China donates medical supplies to Malawi

The Government of China has donated medical materials to central hospitals and city councils in the country.

Chinese Ambassador to Malawi Li Hongyang on Friday handed over the materials to Kamuzu Central Hospital and Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital. There were also materials for Mzuzu Central Hospital.

To each central hospital, the Chinese Government has provided 10,000 masks, 7,000 medical surgical masks, 300 protective clothing, 300 N95 masks, 200 pairs of gloves 300 protective clothing, 300 goggles, 5 infrared thermometers and 20 electronic thermometers.

China has also given medical masks and infrared thermometers to Lilongwe, Mzuzu and Blantyre City Council.

Speaking after the donation, Liu said Malawi is China’s brother and he is hopeful that the donated materials will help Malawi overcome the coronavirus.

“Chinese people are with Malawian people. We are together in this fight,” said Liu.

On his part, Kamuzu Central Hospital Director Jonathan Ngoma thanked the Republic of China for the donation, saying the materials will assist in protecting staff and patients at the hospital.

He added that some of the preventive measures the hospital has implemented include training health workers on Covid-19, encouraging washing of hands, increasing spacing between patients and relocating some patients to the cancer centre to decongest the wards.

Lilongwe City Mayor Julian Kaduya said the council will distribute the masks to workers who collect garbage and clean the city.