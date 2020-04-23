Bullets duo extend contracts

Nyasa Big Bullets players Hassan Kajoke and Chimwemwe Idana have signed new contracts with the club.

The players, who were promoted to the senior team towards the end of the 2018 soccer season, were key figures for Bullets’ title defence in the 2019 season and they have been rewarded with contracts extension.

Idana, who was one of Bullets’ top performers in the 2019 season, has signed a two-year deal, tying him to the club to 2022 while Kajoke, who was the club’s top goalscorer in the top flight league with 17 goals, has signed a three-year deal.

And speaking to Bullets media desk, Idana said he was delighted with his contract extension.

“I am very delighted to have extended my stay at the club and I am looking forward to achieving more success with Bullets,” he was quoted.

Idana, who scored vital goals for the club, including the only strike against Silver Strikers in Lilongwe, was heavily linked with a move away from the People’s team, with the Central Bankers as one of the teams that were chasing after his signature.

In a similar development, Kajoke, who scored 17 goals in his first full season with the club, said he is looking forward to successful seasons with the league champions.

“I am very happy with contract extension. I got promoted to the senior team and ended up scoring 17 goals in my first full season with the club in the top flight league and I believe I can do better in the 2020 season. I am looking forward to more successful sessions with the club,” he said.

Theduo, alongside Charles Petro, Elias Missi and Nickson Nyasulu were promoted to the senior team as part of his rebuilding exercise and won the 2019 TNM Super League championship in one of the most difficult seasons as Bullets were competing heavily against cross-town rivals Be Forward Wanderers.