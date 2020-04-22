Nomination papers presentation shifted to May

The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has shifted the presentation of nomination papers for the forthcoming fresh presidential elections from this week to next month.

Last month at a launch of an electoral calendar, MEC announced that the presentation of the nomination papers by candidates shall take place this week from 23rd -24th April, at the Comesa Hall.

However, according to MEC statement released on Wednesday and signed by Chief Elections Officer Sam Alfandika, the dates for the presentation have been shifted to 6th and 7th May at Mount Sochi Hotel in Blantyre

Alfandika did not indicate the reasons for the postponement.

He said as one of government’s measures due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this time MEC has restricted entrance into the Mount Soche Hotel to only 20 delegates including the candidate and the running mate .

Alfandika also stated that the body will strictly observe all other preventative measures and has since advised all candidates to as well observe the set preventive measures and to keep time.

“All candidates and political parties are advised to stick to the time they will be allocated and inform their supporters not to accompany them or hang around the venue in adherence to Covid-19 pandemic prevention measures,” reads part of the statement.

Alfandika added thay MEC will this time have to pre-inspect all the nomination papers that awaits presentation so as to have a smooth and time-saving presentation on these set dates and has further urged all candidates to make sure that their papers are fully completed.

The commission is expected to hold presidential Elections on July 2.