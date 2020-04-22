Mzuni starts producing sanitisers

Mzuzu University has started producing sanitisers as one way of fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

Mzuni Vice Chancellor Professor John Kalenga Saka said on Tuesday that the sanitizer is being produced by the Chemical and Biological Sciences laboratory at the institution.

“This is part of the response to COVID-19 pandemic and it’s our responsibility to help Government to fight the disease,” said Saka.

He then asked well-wishers to support the institution so that it should be able to produce the sanitisers in large quantity.

On Tuesday, the institution donated 2000 bottles of sanitisers to Mzuzu City Council, Mzuzu Prison and Mzuzu Police.

In his remarks after receiving the donation, Mzuzu City Council public relations officer McDonald Gondwe thanked the institution for the donation saying sanitisers are an essential product in the wake of COVID-19.

“We are thankful and we hope our vulnerable households are going to be assisted and remain secure during this time,” said Gondwe.

Currently, the World Health Organisation is encouraging people to wash hands with soap as a way of preventing the disease.

People are also being encouraged to use hand sanitizers which reduces the number of germs on the hands.