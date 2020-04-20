Ownership wrangle hits Mlatho Mponela

Director for Mlatho Mponela, Steve Chapola, has lodged a complaint to the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) following reports that the club is being sold without the knowledge of directors.

In a document seen by Malawi24, Chapola, who was trying to register the team into the Central Region League for the 2020 season following its relegation from the top flight football, is said to have been rebuffed by Central Region Football Association (CRFA) General Secretary Bernard Harawa who made a shocking revelation that the club has been put on sale to someone from Mchinji.

“I write to seek FAM’s intervention following issues that arose during my telephone conversation with the Central Region Football Association General Secretary. I made a call today seeking registration of Mlatho Mponela Football Club into the Central Region Football League following our relegation from the Super League last season.

“During the call, I learnt from the GS that Mlatho Mponela Football Club is on sale to someone in Mchinji aided by CRFA without my knowledge. I could therefore not be allowed to register the Team into the league. I find this a bitter pill to swallow and hence coming to FAM to rescue the team from this situation,” reads part of the statement.

According to Chapola, the club is a Limited Company and that no one has the mandate to make any transaction without the knowledge of Directors.

“Mlatho Mponela FC is a Limited Company and no one is eligible to make any transaction on behalf of the team without the knowledge of any of the Mlatho Mponela Directors,” reads the presser.

Meanwhile, CRFA officials are yet to comment on the matter.

However, reports suggest that the club has been sold to Khatho Civil Engineering owner Simbi Phiri who is based in South Africa.