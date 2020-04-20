Face shields, test kits to be distributed to hospitals this week – Mhango 

Minister of Health Jappie Mhango says ventilators and Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) such as face shields and masks will be distributed to hospitals across the country this week.

The minister said this in a statement read at a press briefing today in Lilongwe.

“Last week Friday, we received another donation of medical supplies from Jack Ma which includes 18,000 test kits, masks, face shields, and ventilators. These will be distributed to hospitals this week,” he said.

He added that his ministry mobilized and distributed to all hospitals supplies that are necessary for the management of Covid-19 cases.

According to Mhango, each hospital has some amount of these supplies and the Central Medical Stores is also procuring more supplies this week to supplement the stock levels of these essential supplies.

The minister further said that government together with its partners is working on adopting some innovations from the academia and local industry to manufacture PPEs.

“Already Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital has procured 3000 face shields from the Polytechnic.

“Other companies are also exploring the possibility of producing other protected garments and equipment,” he said.

On shortage of health workers in hospitals, Mhango said government has recruited 755 health workers out of a 2000 target and the remaining will be recruited by the end of this week.

“We have trained health workers from all public hospitals and will continue with the training. Districts have been advised to train and are training health workers from their respective districts including those from the private hospitals,” he said.

On Monday, health workers stayed away from work demanding PPE, a hike on risk allowances and screening of people entering hospitals.