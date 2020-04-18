Man dies after falling into pit

A man aged 21 in Chitipa died on Thursday after falling into a pit while drunk.

Police in the district have identified the person as Alisoni Sichula.

According to Police public relations officer in Chitipa Gladwell Simwaka, on Thursday Sichula went to a beer drinking joint within Chitipa Trading Centre.

On his way back home, he fell into a recently dug deep pit which was full of water. Sichula drowned and was discovered on the morning of April 17, 2020.

Police and medical personnel visited the scene and retrieved the body. Postmortem conducted at Chitipa District Hospital showed that death was due to suffocation.

Meanwhile, police in the district are advising community members to cover their pits to avoid such accidents.

Sichula came from Mkombanyama village in Traditional Authority (T/A) Mwaulambia in the district.