Nundwe appointed Malawi’s High Commissioner to India

A month after he was fired as Commander of the Malawi Defence Force, General Vincent Nundwe (Rtd) has been appointed as Malawi’s High Commissioner to the Republic of India.

The Chief Secretary to the Government Lloyd Muhara has announced the appointment which President Peter Mutharika has made.

To take up the post, Nundwe will first have to be confirmed by the Public Appointments Committee of Parliament.

Mutharika fired Nundwe as MDF Commander last month and replaced him with Major General Peter Andrew Lapken Namathanga.

Nundwe was removed at a time he was being hailed for the way MDF soldiers handled post-election protests last year and earlier this year.

“I served Malawians to the best of my knowledge,” he told the local media after leaving the MDF.

“They were allowed to do their thing while soldiers maximum peace and advised how some situations be handled.”