MRA ordered to stop recruitment of officers

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has ordered the Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) to stop recruitment of officers due to reports that the tax collector recruited Democratic Party members who did not attend interviews.

ACB Director Reyneck Matemba issued the order on Thursday in a letter addressed to (MRA) commissioner general Gray Malata.

Matemba said the Bureau has instituted an investigation in respect of an alleged offence under the Corrupt Practices.

“Take note that you shall not without any written consent or otherwise deal with any recruitment in relation to any employment of, or proceed with any offer of employment in respect of positions of Revenue Officers currently underway at the Malawi Revenue Authority, including offers of employment already made in this regard,” said Matemba.

According to reports, the MRA wants to recruit about 100 revenue and customs officers.

However, some MRA employees and people who attended interviews tipped the bureau that the recruitment process was marred with irregularities.