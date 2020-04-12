Coronavirus: Malawi registers 13th case

Malawi has now recorded 13 cases of the novel coronavirus, following the confirmation of a new case today.

Minister of Health Jappie Mhango announced at a press briefing in Lilongwe that a man aged 55 and based in Blantyre has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Lilongwe has the highest number of cases with six while Blantyre has five. The other two are in Chikwawa and Nkhotakota.

Eight of the 13 recorded are females while five are males. There have been two deaths.

At the press briefing, Mhango assured health workers that government will provide personal protective equipment to ensure that they are protected.

He added that government will recruit 626 medical workers in the next two weeks to help in the fight against Covid-19.