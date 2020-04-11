Malawi records second Covid-19 death, cases rise to 12

A man aged 44 has become the second person to die from Covid-19 in Malawi, where recorded cases have now jumped to 12.

Minister of Health has confirmed the death of the Lilongwe based man saying he died on Saturday morning at Bwaila Hospital.

The man, a Canadian of Burundian origin, arrived in Malawi from Canada on March 28 this year and was confirmed positive on Friday.

His wife and another relative who were members of the same household as the man have also tested positive for coronavirus today.

The other coronavirus patient confirmed today is person in Nkhotakota who had travelled from South Africa.

The three cases have taken Malawi’s number of recorded cases to 12

Meanwhile, Mhango has said the ministry is working to track people who came into contact with the second Covid-19.

He said the man is believed to have come into contact with a lot of people since went through many health centres after he got sick and used various means of public transport.