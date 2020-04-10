44 year old man confirmed as Malawi’s ninth Covid-19 patient

A 44-year-old who arrived in th country on March 28 has been confirmed as Malawi’s ninth Covid-19 case.

The Ministry of Health says the patient is a Burundian national based at Area 25B in Lilongwe and he arrived in the country from Canada.

Malawi has recorded nine cases of the coronavirus, and one of the patients died in Blantyre on Tuesday.

According to the Ministry of Health, no patient in Malawi has so far recovered from the coronavirus.

A report released by the Public Health Institute of Malawi shows that 256 contacts of the confirmed cases have been identified.

So far, the Ministry of Health has managed to test 69 contacts.

Currently, about 6 thousand people who arrived in the country are being monitored by authorities.