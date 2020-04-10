Inkosi Gomani V takes coronavirus awareness message to Lizulu Market

The Ngoni Chief Inkosi Gomani on Thursday visited Lizulu Market to sensitise traders on measures that should be taken to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Speaking to stakeholders at the market, Gomani said the market should follow all health instructions in order to prevent the virus.

“Our markets are going through a lot of change now with the coming in of COVID-19. Thats why, together with Lizulu police, I took time to meet stakeholders and update them on the current situation and how to run our markets in connection with the current state of affairs.

“Let there be no panic but rather calm and understand that all these various measures taking place are for our own good.

“Let us not forget to keep our country and the world at large in our prayers for our Lord God is faithful to rid us of this pandemic,” he said.

Earlier in the morning, Gomani also invited group village headmen from Inkosi Chakhumbira’s area to discuss extra measures they can take to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Malawi has recorded five cases of the coronavirus and there has been one death.

Recently, government banned all public gatherings and mobile markets to prevent the spread of the Covid-19.