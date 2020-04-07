Malawi registers three new Covid-19 cases

The Ministry of Health has announced three new cases of the coronavirus pandemic in Malawi.

According to a statement released by the Minister of Health Jappie Mhango, two of the three cases have been recorded in Blantyre while the other case has been reported in Chikwawa.

Mhango said one of the three reported cases is a 34-year old lady who came into contact with the first case victim that was registered on Monday while the second case is a 28-year old lady who travelled from UK on 19th March.

The third case is a 30-year old man who travelled from South Africa on 16th March, 2020.

The new cases bring the total number of confirmed cases in Malawi to 8, including 1 death.

Mhango then advised Malawians to wash hands frequently, observe social distancing, avoid handshakes

and observe self-quarantine rules upon arrival from a hot spot country.

Earlier on, Mhango confirmed the death of a 51-year old woman who was the 5th patient of Covid-19.

It was revealed that the woman passed on in the early hours of Tuesday.

“I regret to inform the nation that the 51-year-old Malawian lady of Indian Origin who had just recently returned from UK and was our 5th patient to test positive from Covid-19 has sadly passed on in the early hours of this morning.”

“She had an underlying Medical condition. Our Blantyre District Health Office and Environmental Health Team is assisting with the burial arrangements,” read the statement.

H