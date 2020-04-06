Tendai Shaba advocates for personal development through poetry

Malawian poet Tendai Shaba has embarked on a poetic journey whose main orientation is encouraging sustainable personal development.

The Lilongwe based poet is sharing the word through his poetic series dubbed “realizing myself.” The series which enshrines seven poems fall into the public domain a few days ago through different platforms.

The seven poems in the series are, Realizing Myself, Real, Attraction, Climb, Just Because, 31 and How Have You Been?

The message in the poems dwells on psychological concepts such as self-actualization, self-awareness, self-motivation and self-belief.

One of the poems in the collection entitled attraction reads: “You send your own unique signal/ a signal that attracts them to your purpose and reason of being/ you lose your purpose and reason of being/you lose your attraction.”

According to Shaba, he made the collection available in different forms to reach many people. His work is available in audio, PDF and eBook.

“Am not leaving anybody behind in this journey thus making the poetry series available in all possible forms. I therefore invite all poet lovers to get a copy,” he said.