Coronavirus cases in Malawi rise to five

Minister of Health Jappie Mhango has announced that Malawi has registered a fifth case of the coronavirus.

Mhango said the patient is a Blantyre-based female who returned from the United Kingdom on 28 March, 2020, and was on self-quarantine.

This is the second case involving a person based in Blantyre who arrived from the UK.

The other three cases involved a woman who had travelled to India, her son and another woman who was living in their compound at Area 9 in Lilongwe.

According to Mhango, one of the five patients is in critical condition as the person had other underlying conditions.

He then warned that 85 percent of Malawians would be affected if COVID19 were to hit the country for a year and Lilongwe would be the hardest hit.

“Fellow Malawians, the world is in serous war aginst coronaviirus and efforts that we have put in as country are not enough as such we are calling every Malawians to join hands to end this pendemic,” he said.

He warned people in the country to refrain from buying face masks and kits from ordinary people but from medical health institutions.

On completely shutting down borders , Mhango claimed that the government can not shut down borders since some goods such as fuel and other essential supplies get into the country through roads.J