Three councillors in Ntcheu join DPP

Three councilors in Ntcheu have dumped opposition parties and have joined the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) ahead of the 2020 fresh presidential elections.

The three are Jumbe Kunimba Mambo who is Gomani Chikuse ward councillor (UTM) and also Ntcheu district council chairperson, Maurice Maziya of North East ward (UTM) and Peter Ikimasi of Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

During the unveiling event on Friday, Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs Bright Msaka who is also DPP vice president for the Eastern Region, said the three councillors have made a right decision.

He said the three have been welcomed in the DPP which is a party that believes in equal distribution of development.

“As a party we would like the Eastern Region to be a no go zone to other parties and that will be done only if collective efforts are to be applied,” said Msaka.

Director of operations for DPP Innocent Mwai Kamuyambeni said the party is working hard in order to win the upcoming fresh presidential elections.

“Malawians should go and register in large number during the registration exercise for the fresh presidential elections which starts in Ntcheu, Salima and Dedza in Central Region; Blantyre, Chikwawa and Nsanje in Southern Region and Chitipa and Karonga districts in the in Northern region,” said Kamuyambeni.

On his part, Jumbe Kunimba Mambo said he has decided join the ruling party following the developments that have been done so far in the district

Following the 2019 presidential election nullification by the Constitutional Court, political parties have formed alliances with the DPP uniting with UDF while MCP and UTM have also joined forces.

During the event, Msaka also urged Malawians to protect themselves from Covid-19 by washing hands frequently.