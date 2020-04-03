Doctors want 100 people re-tested

The Society of Medical Doctors (SMD) says the Ministry of Health should re-test 100 people who were earlier tested for the coronavirus in Malawi.

This comes after President Peter Mutharika confirmed the first cases of the coronavirus in Malawi on Thursday.

Out of the three cases, one first tested negative before a second test came out positive. In the second test, the patient was tested using a different reagent.

President of the doctors society, Dr. Amos Nyaka, told the local media that it is not clear if people tested earlier were indeed negative hence then need to retest at least the first 100 people.

Coronavirus began in China last year and has spread to over 200 countries.

Over one million cases of the coronavirus have been recorded and more than 54,000 people have died worldwide due to the Covi-19.

To prevent the spread of the coronavirus, government has imposed travel restrictions, banned public gatherings and closed schools.

Mutharika said on Thursday that he will introduce new measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Recently, Malawi received 20,000 testing kits which were donated by the Jack Ma Foundation.