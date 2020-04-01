MCP welcomes Mtambo’s endorsement

The Malawi Congress Party (MCP) has welcomed Timothy Mtambo’s endorsement of the MCP-UTM alliance, saying it energises leaders of the alliance.

The party’s Publicity Secretary Rev. Maurice Munthali told the local media on Wednesday that with such an endorsement, the party is encouraged that victory is guaranteed in the forthcoming fresh election.

“It energises our leaders’ resolve to pursue the agenda for a transformed Malawi which will be fair to all her citizens,” said Munthali.

He then hailed Mtambo as a fearless and resolute freedom fighter in this country.

According to Munthali, Mtambo has shown unrelenting and vigilant efforts to liberate this country.

“His patriotism and invaluable passion for Malawi and her people cannot go unnoticed. He is one fearless and resolute freedom fighter in this country,” said Munthali.

Mtambo announced today his decision to resign as chairperson of the Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) and pursue a political route.

The former activist has since formed the Citizen for Transformation (CTF),

which he said will seek to take power back to the people.