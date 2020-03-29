27 arrested over blood suckers saga

Police in the North have arrested 27 people as they continue to crack down on perpetrators of violence heightened by rumours about blood suckers.

The suspects have been arrested from different areas in the region.

Superintendent Peter Kalaya, Northern Region Police spokesperson, said the 27 have been arrested following intelligence-driven police operations and rapid-response mechanisms established to do away with the vice.

“It has been noted with concern that in the past two weeks, some individuals have resorted to mob justice; blocking roads, attacking strangers and vandalising property of some business people accusing them of either being blood suckers or harbouring such people,” he said.

He then warned against these uncivilized behaviour and remind everyone that those involved in mob justice will be arrested and prosecuted accordingly.

He further asked Malawians to report to their nearest police establishment of any person suspected of being a blood sucker for proper investigations to be done.

“People are reminded that it is wrong to spread false rumours on matters of security as they instill unfounded fears in people,” he said.

All the arrested 27 suspects have been remanded in various prisons across the region as they wait to appear before the courts of law to answer to various charges depending on the roles they played the crimes they were involved in.

Since the blood suckers rumour started, three people have been brutally murdered, one in Chitipa and two in Mzimba districts.