Two Mzuzu Council workers suspended over illegal sale of land

The Mzuzu City Council has suspended two workers accused of selling plots without following proper procedures.

The two are Alexander Chirambo and Yona Simwaka. They are suspected of selling two plots at Nkhalaphya and Kawiluwilu in the city of Mzuzu.

According to a source who is also Councillor and in the city, a taskforce that was set up has managed to recover the Kawiluwilu plot and the council will sell it using proper procedures.

He added that the process to recover the other plot has delayed because the person who bought it built a school on the land.

“So our legal team is still working on it surely we are going to sell it too,” he said.

Mzuzu City Council public relations officer Macdonald Gondwe confirmed about the suspension of the two employees.

He, however, did not provide more details saying the matter was being handled internally.