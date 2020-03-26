MERA says Malawi has enough fuel amid COVID-19 pandemic

Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (MERA) has assured the general public that the country has enough fuel stock to survive any disruptions in fuel importation amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement, MERA Chief Executive Officer Dr. Collins Magalasi said the country has sufficient fuel stock which can cover forty-three (43) days for Petrol and eighty-three (83) days for Diesel.

Magalasi also said that the country continues to receive Liquid Fuel and Gas (LFG) from the ports of Beira, Nacala and Dar es salaam without restraints, but stakeholders in the Fuel Supply Industry are alert to ensure an effective and efficient response to any impending disruption to LFG supply.

Meanwhile, MERA has activated an Emergency Plan in preparation for COVID-19.

“Although Malawi has not registered any case of Coronavirus, the pandemic necessitates a strategic approach to be taken in the preparedness, management and recovery of a potential fuels and gas supply disturbance.

“It is in this light that MERA has activated the National Emergency Response Plan and will proceed to work with the National Liquid Fuels and Gas Emergency Management Group which are provided for, in the Response Plan,” said Magalasi.

He then thanked fuel importers, transporters, oil marketing companies, retailers, government ministries and departments, banks and all stakeholders for the great coordinated approach that has been taken so that Malawi should have healthy fuel stocks at a time that the world is dealing with the coronavirus.