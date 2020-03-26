No blood suckers in Mzimba – Police

Police in Mzimba have dispelled rumours that there are blood suckers in the district saying some people are spreading the fake reports in order to steal other people’s property.

Mzimba Officer in Charge, Senior Superintendent David Kumwenda told Malawi News Agency on Tuesday, that there are no blood suckers in the district.

“People should not live in fear that they would have their blood sucked. This is not true and there is no any report from hospital nor from residents here in Mzimba that one has been sucked blood,” said Kumwenda.

He then warned people spreading the fake messages about blood sucking that they will face the law if caught.

Kumwenda also urged people in the district to avoid taking the law into their hands.

On Saturday, a person was killed at Champhira in the district after community members accussed him of being a bloodsucker.

Another person was severely assaulted by a mob at Chimkusa location in Mzimba and is admitted at Mzuzu Central Hospital.

Kumwenda said police are investigating the matter and would ensure whoever is connected with the killing of the person is arrested and appear before the court of law.