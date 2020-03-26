Man sentenced to 12 years in prison for raping 6-year-old girl

A 21-year-old man in Rumphi has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for raping a six-year-old child after she had asked him to help her cross a river on her way home from school.

The convict has been identified as George Kapira.

The Rumphi First Grade Magistrate’s Court heard that Kapira raped the girl on March 4, 2020 at Nkhozo area in Rumphi district.

Inspector Henry Mnjere, Public Relations Officer Rumphi Police Station, narrated that the girl met the man when she was coming from school and asked him to help her cross Khwakhwala river.

The man assisted her but then forced himself on the child.

Police later arrested him following investigations and charged him with an offence of defilement contravening Section 138 (1) of the Penal Code.

Appearing before First Grade Magistrate Cuthbert Phiri, Kapira pleaded guilty to the charge leveled against him.

In submission, state prosecutor, Sub Inspector Peter Fuluweza described Kapira’s behaviour as uncalled for, saying he subjected the girl-child to trauma.

Fuluweza therefore pleaded for a stiff punishment on him, saying others should also learn a lesson.

Giving his sentence, Magistrate Phiri agreed with the state saying Kapira indeed subjected the child to trauma, a thing he described as inhumane.

He therefore sentenced Kapira to 12 years imprisonment with hard labour, saying this should also be a lesson to others.

George Kapira hails from Wachipa Village, Paramount Chief Chikulamayabe in Rumphi.