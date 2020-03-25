Trade union urges Malawians to ignore call for work boycott

The Malawi Congress of Trade Union (MCTU) has urged workers to ignore the call by opposition political parties for the workers to boycott work on Friday.

In an interview with the local media, MCTU Luther Mambala president said the call by Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and UTM for workers to abscond from work on Friday March 27 is unwarranted and unlawful.

Mambala also described the move by the opposition parties as illogical and against labour laws.

On Tuesday, MCP and UTM called on their supporters to boycott work on Friday in an attempt to force Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson Jane Ansah to resign.

UTM publicity secretary Chidanti Malunga said the MCP-UTM alliance has resolved that it is not going to allow Ansah and the other MEC commissioners to continue working.

“We have set 27 March the day of rage since we cannot hold street protests due to the threat of the Covid-19, we are calling on all our supporters to stay away from work on Friday. Just one day, we must remind President Peter Mutharika and Justice Jane Ansah that we are tired of them taking us for granted, they do not have power.

“Power is with the people of Malawi. And the people of Malawi want an Electoral Commission they can trust. Let us show our rage on Friday, 27 March ,2020,” said Chidanti.

According to the two parties, Ansah and the commissioners cannot manage the 2020 fresh elections because the court and Parliament found them incompetent to manage the polls.

“We don’t know why the commissioners are not resigning because Malawians have showed their anger in the streets and we have released statements telling them to resign,” said Malunga.