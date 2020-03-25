Husband hacks wife to death in Dedza

A 40-year-old man is on the run in Dedza as police suspect him of hacking his wife to death.

The man identified as Simthawika Sibombe allegedly murdered his 35-year-old wife, Sipeniya David.

The incident occurred on Sunday night at Lumwira Village, Traditional Authority Kasumbu in the district.

According to Dedza police station deputy publicist Cassim Manda, the couple had not been getting along with one another for some time as the husband was often jealous of his wife.

On Sunday at around 4pm, the wife set off to see her sister who was admitted to Kanyama Mission Health Centre which is within the area.

Her jealous husband, who was away at the time the woman left home, ambushed her near the graveyard. The emerged from the bush and hacked David with a panga knife and fled from the scene.

Both David’s hands were badly cut and she also suffered injuries to her forehead.

She was found dead at the scene of the incident and her body was taken to Dedza District Hospital where postmortem results revealed that her death was due to head injuries.

Police officers later inspected the crime scene and registered a case of murder against Sibombe.

The law enforcers have also launched a manhunt to arrest the suspect.

In 2019, Dedza Police Station registered 31 murder cases while in 2018 it registered 20 cases.