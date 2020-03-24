Traveler tested for coronavirus after contact with confirmed case in Australia

A person in Malawi has been tested for coronavirus upon arrival in the country from Australia where the suspect came into contact with an individual who tested positive for Covid-19.

According to Public Health Institute of Malawi report for 23 March 2020, the suspect arrived in Malawi from Australia through Chileka International Airport.

It was revealed upon the suspect’s arrival that they came into contact with an individual who has tested positive for coronavirus.

The person’s samples were taken for coronavirus test and result are not out.

Meanwhile, a total of 299 people arrived in Malawi from affected countries through the countries airport and borders on Monday.

Currently, over 2000 people who are being monitored by authorities in Malawi for Covid-19

Over the past 48 hours, six people have been tested for the coronavirus by the Public Health Reference Laboratory and all of them have tested negative.

Malawi has not recorded a case of the coronavirus but neghbours Zambia, Mozambique and Tanzania have registered cases.