MCP, UTM call on supporters to boycott work

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and UTM have called on supporters of the two parties to boycott work on Friday in an attempt to force Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson Jane Ansah to resign.

Speaking at a press briefing today, UTM publicity secretary Chidanti Malunga said the MCP-UTM alliance has resolved that it is not going to allow the MEC commissioners to continue working.

“We have set 27 March the day of rage since we cannot hold street protests due to the threat of the Covid-19, we are calling on all our supporters to stay away from work on Friday. On this one day, we must remind President Peter Mutharika and Justice Jane Ansah that we are tired of them taking us for granted, they do not have power.

“Power is with the people of Malawi. And the people of Malawi want an Electoral Commission they can trust. Let us show our rage on Friday, 27 March ,2020,” said Chidanti.

According to the two parties, Ansah and the commissioners cannot manage the 2020 fresh elections because the court and Parliament found them incompetent to manage the polls.

“We don’t know why the commissioners are not resigning because Malawians have showed their anger in the streets and we have released statements telling them to resign,” said Malunga

On whether the MCP-UTM alliance will boycott the elections if the current commissioners will not resign, MCP deputy publicity director Ezekiel Ching’oma maintained that they will participate in the polls.

He mentioned the recent by elections in Lilongwe South where the MCP fielded a candidate and participated in the elections under protest.

“Malawians want change and that is why we won the seat in Lilongwe South even after participating under protest,” said Ching’oma.

Since last year, civil society and opposition political parties have been calling for Ansah’s resignation over the commission’s management of the 2019 elections

Ansah has always defied the calls and on Monday she led MEC commissioners in launching the 2020 fresh elections.