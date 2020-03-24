MCP, UTM seek legal action against MEC commissioners

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and UTM have launched a legal challenge against Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson Jane Ansah and other MEC commissioners’ continued stay in office.

The two parties which are in an alliance confirmed at a press conference today that they have instructed their lawyers to seek legal action as they do not want the current MEC to manage the 2020 fresh elections.

“We shall be asking the Constitutional Court to determine whether it is lawful for Justice Ansah to continue holding her position when the court and Parliament have clearly stated that she is incompetent,” said Ezekiel Ching’oma, MCP deputy publicity secretary.

Ching’oma noted that Parliament found that the commissioners are not competent to manage the elections but President Peter Mutharika shielded Ansah and the commissioners by refusing to fire them.

At the press briefing, the MCP-UTM alliance also called on their supporters to boycott work on Friday this week in order to force Ansah to resign.

The legal challenge comes a day after Ansah led the MEC commissioner in launching a calendar of activities for the fresh elections.