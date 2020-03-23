Mutharika should fire any minister involved in corruption – Kalua

Minister of Lands Housing and Urban Development Kamlepo Kalua has urged President Peter Mutharika to fire any cabinet minister found involved in corruption.

Kalua made the remarks on Saturday in Blantyre after the newly appointed cabinet members were sworn in at Sanjika Palace.

He told Malawi News Agency that the corrupt practices by members of the cabinet put the presidency in the limelight as people suspect that the president is also involved.

“People do not see that it is us engaged in the act,” said Kalua.

“The president should fire any cabinet minister indulging in corruption. Malawians expect us to deliver.”

He then appealed to fellow ministers to be of service to Malawians and to resist corruption saying the vice retards the development of the country.

“The spirit of corruption has dragged the country’s development. Our neighbouring countries are developing,” said Kalua.

During the ceremony, the ministers and their deputies took an oath of office as ministers and deputies as well as an oath of allegiance.