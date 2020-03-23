Mutharika appoints three High Court Judges

President Peter Mutharika has appointed three new High Court judges.

The three are private paractise lawyer Jabber Alide, Chimwemwe Kamowa who was Chairperson of the Industrial Relations Court and Texious Masoamphambe who was Chief Resident Magistrate in Zomba.

According to the Office of the President and Cabinet, Mutharika has used powers conferred upon him by Section 111 (2) of the Constitution of the Republic of Malawi to appoint the judges.

The statement adds that the appointments are with immediate effect.

The appointments come more than a month after five high court judges sitting as a constitutional court ruled that Mutharika was not duly elected as president in the 2019 elections and ordered the electoral commission to conduct fresh elections

Mutharika is appealing against the ruling at the Supreme Court of Appeal.